Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 8,415 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. 580,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

