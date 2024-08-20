Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

FL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,352. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

