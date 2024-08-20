Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORLW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile
