FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 12.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 22,958,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 32,944,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

