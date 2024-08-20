FUNToken (FUN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

