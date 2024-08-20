GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $13.36

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.03. GDS shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 171,082 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.20.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GDS by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

