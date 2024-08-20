Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 17,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GEN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.48. 2,901,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,839. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

