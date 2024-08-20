Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Institutional Trading of Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 0.2 %

G traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,774. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

