GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.36. 435,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $517.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,246,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 3,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

