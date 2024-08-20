Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.37

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 411432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 14.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

