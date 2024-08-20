Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
