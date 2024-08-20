Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ GBBKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

