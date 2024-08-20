Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ GBBKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile
