Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $365,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

