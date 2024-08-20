Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.3 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ELKMF stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.