Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.3 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ELKMF stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.