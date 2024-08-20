Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.3 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ELKMF stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.