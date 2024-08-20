Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GMGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 7,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,335. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.48. Golden Matrix Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.