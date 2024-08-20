Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 18,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

