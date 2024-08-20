Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Gratomic
