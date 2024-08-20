Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

