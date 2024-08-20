Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.68

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.68 and last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 203835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.09.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.57. The firm has a market cap of C$40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

