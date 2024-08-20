Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 109000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

