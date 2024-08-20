Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 2.2%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 572,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,175,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Grifols Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
