Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 2.2%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 572,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,175,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,924 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,799,000 after purchasing an additional 881,155 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

