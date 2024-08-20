GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 3,294,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 588,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

GS Chain Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.92.

GS Chain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.