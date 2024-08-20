Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 14,722 Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $34,743.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,683,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beneficient alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Trading Up 2.2 %

BENF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,642. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.