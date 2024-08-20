Halogen Software (TSE:HGN) Trading Up ∞

Halogen Software Inc (TSE:HGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.49. 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,417 shares.

Halogen Software Trading Up ∞

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.49.

About Halogen Software

(Get Free Report)

Halogen Software Inc (Halogen) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing cloud-based talent management (TM) solutions. The Company provides industry specific configurations of its solutions for healthcare, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, education, public sector and hospitality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halogen Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halogen Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.