Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLD traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $376.47. 43,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.85 and a 200-day moving average of $408.62.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

