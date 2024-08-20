Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,717,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,926. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.