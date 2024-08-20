Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 363.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $300.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 and sold 14,215 shares worth $4,011,165. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

