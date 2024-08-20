Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 373,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

