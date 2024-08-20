Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $330,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,892. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

