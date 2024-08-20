Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 19,394 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after buying an additional 7,131,950 shares during the period. MGG Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 741,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $22,667,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 1,044,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,761. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.