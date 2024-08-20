Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 43,486 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,486 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
Shares of TPIC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 295,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.95. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
