Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.21

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 79587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $295,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 609,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.