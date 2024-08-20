Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

