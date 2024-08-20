Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of HE opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

