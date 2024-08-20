HC Wainwright Boosts BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $25.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.
BioCardia Stock Up 20.5 %
BCDA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
BioCardia Company Profile
