HC Wainwright Boosts BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $25.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

BioCardia Stock Up 20.5 %

BCDA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

