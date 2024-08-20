Head-To-Head Analysis: Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) & Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) and Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Tapestry pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pandora A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tapestry and Pandora A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry 13.15% 39.78% 9.64% Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

90.8% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Tapestry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tapestry and Pandora A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry $6.67 billion 1.40 $936.00 million $3.78 10.74 Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than Pandora A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tapestry and Pandora A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapestry 0 5 10 0 2.67 Pandora A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tapestry presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Tapestry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Pandora A/S.

Summary

Tapestry beats Pandora A/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms. The company also provides men products, which includes bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items. In addition, it offers other products including women’s footwear and fragrances; eyewear and sunglasses; and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides kids items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts. It offers its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, wholesale, and third-party distributors under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brand names. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally. Pandora A/S was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

