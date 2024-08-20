Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 534,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 983,654 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

