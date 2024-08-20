Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.95. 5,710,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

