Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. 2,815,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,940. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

