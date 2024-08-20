Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 601,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,269,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.38. The stock had a trading volume of 425,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,592. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $426.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.