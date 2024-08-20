Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 66,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

