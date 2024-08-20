Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.77. 2,873,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.81. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
