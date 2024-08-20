Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,445 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

