Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,445 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What are earnings reports?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.