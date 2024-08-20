Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.30. 1,475,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

