Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $20.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,187,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,403. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

