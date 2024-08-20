Horizons Wealth Management Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. 39,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,995. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
