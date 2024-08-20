Horizons Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 320,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,638. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

