Horizons Wealth Management Sells 19,991 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.17. The stock had a trading volume of 183,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.09.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
