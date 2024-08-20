Horizons Wealth Management Sells 206 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,816,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,410. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

