Horizons Wealth Management Sells 40,886 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,886 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 1.07% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 13,262.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 411,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMDY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,638. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.