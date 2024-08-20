Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $31.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:HRL opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

